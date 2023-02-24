Part of a Marulan district property will be turned into a large renewable energy hub under plans by a university and company.
The partnership, between the University of Sydney and Spark Renewables, would see a 500 megawatt energy hub built on the 6200 hectare Arthursleigh property, 12km northeast of Marulan.
The state significant 'Wattle Creek Energy Hub' includes a 270 megawatt solar farm, a "maximum" 34-turbine, 230 MW wind farm and 500MW hour battery storage system, valued at $1 billion. It's enough power to supply 170,000 homes and offset 950,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions the company says.
The solar farm will comprise an approximate 450,000 panels.
The project, across about 650ha would also include a near one hectare 'test bed' for the university to research new and emerging technologies.
Spark Renewables senior development manager, Daniel Leahy, said the Sydney University owned research farm was strategically located next to the Marulan high-voltage substation. This connected to the national electricity grid.
The company last year won a university tender to develop the hybrid renewable energy facility on the grazing property. Arthursleigh was bequeathed to the uni in 1979.
"The university has a sustainability plan and ambition for net zero emissions and they were exploring ways to do so across their campuses. They went to the market and looked for opportunities to develop renewables on this site," Mr Leahy said.
He believed the project was unique in that it was on land owned by a public institution.
The company will lease the land but build, own and operate the hub, contained within the property. Rent payments will help pay for university programs and the company will contribute to an annual research fund.
A "substantial" community benefit fund and neighbour compensation payments for road access are also proposed.
Spark will provide energy to the university, local electricity users and other parts of NSW. A 5km transmission line is proposed.
Under an agreement, Spark and the university will collaborate on clean energy initiatives in the fields of science, engineering, business and economics. The property will also host work experience and university students placements.
The project is in its early stages. Mr Leahy said the company was briefing councils and MPs and would undertake initial community consultation, including with neighbours. A scoping report and EIS to the state's planning department would follow. It will involve three development applications for each aspect.
The development sits within Upper Lachlan Shire but has access roads in Goulburn Mulwaree and borders Wingecarribee Shire.
A drop-in community information session will be held at the Marulan Hall from 2pm to 7pm, Thursday, March 9.
"We'll do our best to reach out to the community and make sure they have all the information. We have a good track record with our other projects in responding to people," he said.
Spark has a large renewable energy portfolio, including the 100MW Bomen solar farm near Wagga Wagga and the Yorke Peninsula energy hub.
Mr Leahy said Bomen was one one of the first sites to complement sheep grazing. He stressed the importance of designing watering points, fencing and other aspects before the solar farm was developed. While arable farming afterwards was impossible, sheep grazing, bee keeping and other agricultural activities could co-exist.
The Marulan district solar farm would support 3000 head of sheep.
Arthursleigh is predominantly sheep grazing but also hosts the university' s teaching and research programs.
In a statement the university's pro-vice chancellor, Professor Julie Cairney said the long-term partnership with Spark would support a research program and infrastructure for the translation of research into "innovative renewable energy technologies."
"New clean energy products and knowledge will benefit Australia's environment and the economy. We look forward to a long and successful partnership," she said.
The solar farm would have an estimated 35-year life and the wind farm, about 30 years.
Mr Leahy said the company hoped to lodge a development application in late 2023/early 2024. It would seek to start the 27-month construction by 2025.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
