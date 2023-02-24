Generation defining musical tribute to rock Goulburn Performing Arts Centre

Winning rave reviews for its energetic, heart-felt nostalgia and the standout performances of its singers and musicians - Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era will rock into Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
The show's Musical Director and guitarist, Simon Gardner said it was a celebration of beautiful rock music.
There is also a sense of melancholy, sadness, and the tragedy that war inflicts on peoples' lives," he said.
"All great music not only transcends an era but also defines it, and the rock music created during the Vietnam War period was ground-breaking in that it reflected immense unrest as well as the greatest powers of all - peace and love."
Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era - Live in Concert! Re-imagines the psychedelic pop, soul, folk music and stirring rock anthems of the 1960s and 70s.
There are fab renditions of songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, Buffalo Springfield, Steppenwolf, The Moody Blues, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, The Animals, The Doors, James Brown, The Rolling Stones, Marvin Gaye, Three Dog Night and more.
A projection design backdrop adds compelling storytelling and scene-scape elements; depicting the mind-altering grooviness of the flower power movement as well as images of the despair, protest and resistance that was flaring in the city streets of America and Australia during one of the most tumultuous events of the 20th century.
Gardner said that as a guitarist he absolutely loved playing these songs.
"But I also see this as an opportunity to pay tribute, in the best way I can, to those who fought and died for us," he said.
"It is an honour to be able to do this."
Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era - Live in Concert! pays tribute to music that shaped an era and defined a generation.
The musical tribute will be held at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday March 3 at 7:30 pm.
To purchase tickets go to https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/Good-Morning-Vietnam, visit the Box Office or call 02 4823 4999 Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.
The show proudly supports Guitars for Vets Australia, with $1 from every ticket sold going to the Guitars for Vets program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.