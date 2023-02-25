There have been some great results coming out of the Goulburn Mulwaree Little Athletics Club so far this year.
In January, a small group of athletes took part in the NSW Country Championships in Dubbo and came away with plenty of medals.
Joshua Kolazi, who is no stranger to success, competed in the u20 men's long jump, 100m sprint and 110m hurdles and did not falter at all.
He won gold in all three events.
Jessica Hassan, who competed in the u18 women's events, won bronze in the 400m race with a personal best time and came fifth and sixth in the 800m and 100m races respectively.
Laura competed in the u17 women's category and had results to be proud of.
She won silver with a new personal best in the 100m hurdles, came fourth in the javelin, eighth in the long jump and fifth in the 400m hurdles with a personal best time.
Also from the club were Tom and Daisy who both reached new heights.
Tom competed in the u17 men's discus against some of the state's best throwers and came sixth overall.
It was a great effort as, like Daisy, he had never thrown that weight in competition before.
Daisy, who competed in u14 women's discus, finished fifth.
She also won bronze in the javelin.
A club members said it was wonderful to see a large turnout at the competition and that all the athletes had a lot of fun.
The club thanked all the parents and grandparents who drove the athletes to Dubbo as will as club coaches Bob Morgan, Jenny Hassan and Robina Zucchetto.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
