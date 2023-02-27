Co-organiser Chris Shepherd said members decided to donate the money to Goulburn PCYC, at the suggestion of Goulburn Rotary member, Dick Kearins. Rotary assists with the PCYC youth program, Fit for Life, picking children up before school, taking them to the facility and cooking breakfast. The program is aimed at engaging with youth aged 10 to 17 who are at risk of "poor choices and anti-social behaviour." It focuses on nutrition, fitness and social engagement.