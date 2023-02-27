Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Car and Bike Show raises thousands for PCYC programs

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:22am, first published February 27 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Car and Motorcycle organisers including Dick Kearin and Chris Shepherd (left) Andrew and Rebecca Dought and Brad Drew (right) presented a $10,000 cheque to Goulburn PCYC manager, Janelle Lawson (fourth left) recently. Picture supplied.

A group of car and motorcycle enthusiasts who came up with a bright idea seven years ago has raised $30,000 for Goulburn charities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.