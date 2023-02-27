A group of car and motorcycle enthusiasts who came up with a bright idea seven years ago has raised $30,000 for Goulburn charities.
The city's PCYC programs, helping youth, is the latest beneficiary of the annual Car and Motorcycle Show.
The event, held at Wakefield Park on November 25, raised $10,000 from admission and vehicle entry fees. The Show brought together 427 cars and vendors and attracted thousands of people to the venue.
Co-organiser Chris Shepherd said members decided to donate the money to Goulburn PCYC, at the suggestion of Goulburn Rotary member, Dick Kearins. Rotary assists with the PCYC youth program, Fit for Life, picking children up before school, taking them to the facility and cooking breakfast. The program is aimed at engaging with youth aged 10 to 17 who are at risk of "poor choices and anti-social behaviour." It focuses on nutrition, fitness and social engagement.
Mr Shepherd said the Car and Motorcycle Show took seven months of planning. He, Andrew and Rebecca Doughty, Simon Clarke, Mick McCarthy, Robert Rampton, Mr Kearins and Brad Drew were the driving forces.
The first event in 2016 was held at Rugby Park, with 65 cars and bikes. This gradually grew to 178 when it was staged at the Recreation Area in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
The Wakefield Park show was the biggest yet.
Over the years, the event has also donated $8000 to The Crescent School and a total $6000 to Goulburn cancer charity, Can Assist.
"It's making a huge difference to the community," Mr Shepherd said.
"We felt it was an option to not only show off cars and bikes but raise money for needy people. We don't make a cent out of it."
Goulburn PCYC manager, Janelle Lawson, said she was "absolutely stoked" with the extra help.
Fit for Life falls under a broader 'Rise Up' umbrella that incorporates job ready programs, mentoring and vocational training for at risk youth aged 15 to eighteen. It builds their engagement with education, employment opportunities and the community.
In term three, Goulburn PCYC will start its 'Unite' program, incorporating Friday night drop-ins for youth where they can positively interact with police and participate in activities. Other community organisations will also participate.
"We're very grateful for the donation," Mrs Lawson said.
"Ten thousand dollars will pay for programs and buy equipment. I can see it lasting a long time."
