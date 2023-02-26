Goulburn Post
Goulburn District Race Club to hold inaugural Southern Districts Wildcard qualifying race

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated February 26 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 1:15pm
Goulburn trainers Lucy and Emma Longmire could be ones to keep an eye on. Picture by Robyn Fife.

The Newhaven Park Country Championships is always a highly anticipated series on the racing calendar and for the first time, the Goulburn District Race Club will be involved.

