The Newhaven Park Country Championships is always a highly anticipated series on the racing calendar and for the first time, the Goulburn District Race Club will be involved.
The club is hosting the inaugural Southern Districts Wildcard qualifying race on Friday, March 17, with only the winner going through to the final of the Championships at Royal Randwick on April 1.
Club CEO Robyn Fife said the Goulburn Racecourse was the ideal place to hold the race.
"We're thrilled to be able to play our part in the Country Championships," Fife said.
"Our track is renowned for giving every horse a chance, so we expect eligible trainers to really embrace the Southern Wildcard concept."
Fife said she expected a decent crowd to attend the day.
"Autumn is the perfect time to race here in the Southern Tablelands," she said.
"Being on a Friday, we expect local racegoers and industry participants to embrace the event."
While the entrants for the race are yet to be finalised, Fife said it would be great for local trainers to do well.
"We expect some strong home track showings by our local trainers if given the opportunity," she said.
"There are trainers to watch over including previous finalists Tash Burleigh and Danny Williams, as well as Matt Dale, Dannielle Seib, Scotty Collings, Kurt Goldman, the Longmires and Jean Dubois."
Besides the races, there will be plenty of attractions as well, making it a great day out.
The club will host The Precinct, a dedicated lawn party including a separate bar, a live DJ, lawn games, fashions on the field and plenty more fun times.
Gates open at midday on Friday, March 17, and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for concessions.
For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/.../the-country....
Tickets into The Precinct can be pre-purchased by calling the Goulburn District Race Club on 4822 2222.
For full details on the 2023 Newhaven Park Country Championships including the state-wide schedule of races visit https://bit.ly/3e9LbuJ.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
