The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) hosted the Football NSW Skill Acquisition Phase [SAP] gala day for u10 to u12 girls and boys teams.
The event at Cookbundoon on Sunday, February 26 saw teams come from Belconnen, Gungahlin, Wagga Wagga, Albury, Bathurst, the Macarthur Rams, Western NSW, Southern Branch and Nowra.
STFA officials said there were over three Thousand soccer people in the park at times.
With 90 teams taking to the fields, those present saw some exciting and skillful soccer and close games on display.
Local development teams found the going tough during the day, but made it hard for all the teams they played.
Plans are in place to improve the skills of all players from the u10 to u16 girls age group.
Next games for the representative teams are on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, when the STFA play the Merion Cup Gals day.
