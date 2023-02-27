A local team has taken out the men's competition in the annual Rose Tournament Triples competition at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club.
Hayden Ward said could not believe it when Mick Gray, Brad Gray and himself won the event on Thursday and Friday, February 23 and 24.
READ ALSO:
"It was shock to win," Ward said.
"We were up against five top teams and they were all close games.
"After we won our three games on the Thursday, we just had to win two more games.
"In the last game, we were neck and neck, but we got there."
The prize for winning was $600 per person.
The women's competition held on the Saturday and Sunday also saw some great bowls played.
It was taken out by Joelen Bianchetto, Lois McKiernan and Elaine Field of the St Johns Park Bowling Club.
Goulburn Railway Bowling Club committee member Chris Burns said it was great to see so many people take part in the tournament.
"We've had teams from the north coast, south coast, the ACT and further afield take part," Chris said.
The tournament will be back in 2024.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.