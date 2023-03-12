Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Bears ready for a strong Waratah League season

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Preseason can be an unreliable indicator for the season ahead, but the Goulburn Bears look the goods heading into this year's Waratah League Youth 2 Men competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.