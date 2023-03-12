Preseason can be an unreliable indicator for the season ahead, but the Goulburn Bears look the goods heading into this year's Waratah League Youth 2 Men competition.
They played Tuggeranong at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium on Saturday, February 25 and the Moss Vale Magic at the Moss Vale Basketball Stadium in their two trial matches and came away with two impressive victories.
The most impressive thing about the results was that the team was still trying to figure out their strongest team.
Bears coach Eddie Teague said he was pleased with the performances and that it was reflective of the hardwork the players put in behind the scenes.
"It was good for the boys to get in some extra training and it was a great opportunity for us to know how we're going," Teague said.
"We've been training pretty hard for the last five to six weeks and now it's about putting it into our gameplay."
The side is pretty similar compared to last year and with an extra year of experience under their belt, Teague is aiming for a top four finish.
"Our players should be more mature now, so making the top four is a realistic goal," he said. .
"To do that, we have to win our home games as well as a couple of games on the road.
"We lost a lot of games by six points or less last season, so hopefully they can turn it around."
The Goulburn Bears begin their season against the Camden Valley Wildfire at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium from 6pm on Saturday, March 18 before travelling to the Minto Indoor Sports Centre the week after to take on the Macarthur Heat.
"If we can beat Camden, who made the four last season, it'll be a good start for us," Teague said.
The Goulburn Bears finished seventh on the Waratah League ladder last season with six wins and 12 losses.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
