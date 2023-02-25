For 15 years, the University of the Third Age (U3A) has given older people a reason to get out of the house and socialise.
The milestone was celebrated at their community centre on 2 Bourke Street on Saturday, February 25 and Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker, who played a part in the opening all those years ago, had the honour of cutting the cake.
The U3A is a group that offers classes for members, providing Goulburn's senior citizens the chance for lifelong learning.
At the event, member Pat Spilsbury spoke about the history of U3A Goulburn.
"In late October of 2007, a number of people met at the original Roses Cafe to talk about starting the group," Mrs Spilsbury said.
"At the meeting, seven people decided to join the steering committee and a few weeks later, two more joined.
"That enabled us to have enough money to pay for corporation and name registration costs.
"We wanted to use the Goulburn Workers Club as the venue for our public meetings, so I asked their CEO at the time, Peter Walker, and he welcomed us with welcome arms."
The first U3A in NSW was founded in Shoalhaven, but Mrs Spilsbury said the honour could have gone to Goulburn.
"The Goulburn Teachers' College first came up with the idea of creating the U3A, but that was the year it disbanded and moved elsewhere," she said.
U3A Goulburn currently runs 40 programs over seven days per week including kayaking, bushwalking, astronomy and Aboriginal studies.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
