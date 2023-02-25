Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn U3A continues to go strong after 15 years

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated February 26 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For 15 years, the University of the Third Age (U3A) has given older people a reason to get out of the house and socialise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.