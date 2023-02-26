A team of six volunteers arrived on Saturday, February 25 to help set up infrastructure for the Goulburn Show.
They have come to Goulburn especially for this task, having applied from their own countries: Laos, Mexico, France, Germany and Indonesia. International Volunteers for Peace (IVP) hosts them in Goulburn. As in past years, the international volunteers have proved invaluable to the Show committee, helping with both putting up and packing away the event.
The second and equally important aspect is the cultural exchange, interaction with local volunteers, learning about Australia and forming lifelong friendships. The team will live together on site, cook for each other, organise their own rosters and be an independent temporary community, with local IVP volunteers available for guidance if required.
The volunteers met for the first time when they arrived in Goulburn. They are of mixed ages and backgrounds and this year include a father and daughter from Laos.
In their little free time, there will be sightseeing opportunities, with hunting for kangaroos usually being the number one priority, but also visits to our galleries and other sites. The op shops are usually popular too. An excursion to Canberra will be included, with a visit to Parliament House and the National Museum usually the chosen destinations.
We are grateful to the Show committee for the great hospitality given to our volunteers each year. This is the fifth year of cooperation between our two organisations and it has proved to be a fruitful alliance.
We invite Goulburn residents to meet the volunteers and join us in showing the volunteers around the region by car or by walking. Please contact rita.warleigh@gmail.com
