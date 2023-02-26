Goulburn Post
International Volunteers for Peace pitch in for Goulburn Show

By Rita Warleigh*
February 27 2023 - 9:00am
International Volunteers for Peace - Andrea from Mexico, Vladimir from Germany, Song from Laos, Ines from Belgium and Anong from Laos helped set up for the Goulburn Show on Saturday. Picture by Rita Warleigh.

A team of six volunteers arrived on Saturday, February 25 to help set up infrastructure for the Goulburn Show.

