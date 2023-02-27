Mr Sandman please lay low during March

Glancing across my calendar for March it has become blatantly clear to me that I have a very busy month ahead - both personally and for work.
It would appear that every concert, awards night, celebration, community event and gathering friends is booked for March. I'm exhasted just looking at it.
I have managed to overcome clashes - I realise I just can't get to everything.
My son's birthday, my wedding anniversary plans with my husband and my daughter's baby shower are solid fixtures for the month.
And of course there is an election in there which is compulsory and a major focus from a work perspective - so that has to stay.
The rest will all become part of my social juggling act.
I am ultimately hoping that Mr Sandman takes a step back from controlling my life during March so I have enough energy to get through it all - including stayuing up past eight o'clock on many occasions.
