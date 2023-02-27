Man, woman trapped after car and caravan roll on highway

Emergency services are attending a single-vehicle crash south of Goulburn.
Police Rescue, Highway Patrol, ambulance and fire services were called to the Hume Highway crash at 1.10pm Monday. It is 3km south of the Federal Highway intersection, in the southbound lane.
A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said a man and a woman were initially trapped but had been freed by Police Rescue.
A woman in her sixties sustained arm injuries and was being transported to Goulburn Base Hospital. A man in his eighties was not injured.
A NSW Police spokesman said the vehicle, towing a caravan, had rolled. A dog was also in the vehicle at the time.
There are no lane closures at this stage.
A tow truck is on scene.
More information as it comes to hand.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
