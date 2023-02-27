Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Woman sustains injury after car rollover south of Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man, woman trapped after car and caravan roll on highway

Emergency services are attending a single-vehicle crash south of Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.