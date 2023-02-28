Goulburn Post
Upper Lachlan Shire Council offers free waste disposal day

Updated February 28 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:23pm
Crookwell waste management centre is one of five across Upper Lachlan Shire that's open for free disposal of selected waste on Sunday, March 5. Picture supplied.

Upper Lachlan Shire residents can dispose of household goods free of charge on Sunday, March 5 as part of Clean Up Australia Day.

