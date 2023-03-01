Business appeared to be running as usual on Wednesday at Tribe Brewery as delivery trucks pulled in and employees turned up for work.
But inside the four-year-old Goulburn facility, a representative from the company appointed to handle the company's voluntary administration was onsite.
Directors of Tribe Brewing Pty Ltd placed the complex's ownership entity, Tribe Breweries Pty Ltd, and six other subsidiaries into voluntary administration on Wednesday, February 28.
FTI Consulting is handling the process and according to a statement, will work with management and key stakeholders to decide options for the companies' restructure. They include Brewpack Pty Ltd and Macarthur Grange Brewery.
CEO Amarto Basu said the company's financial structure and debts could not support the business at a "time of challenging trading conditions." He did not anticipate any impact on daily operations.
On Wednesday, FTI Consulting managing director, Chris Hill confirmed that at "this stage" there was no impact.
"Our immediate focus is on conducting an independent assessment of the financial position of Tribe while we continue to trade and ultimately, making a recommendation for the future of Tribe that is in the best interest of the creditors and stakeholders, including the employees in Goulburn," he said.
"We are working with the whole Tribe team to ensure that production continues. I want to thank the team for their support as we work through this process."
The Goulburn facility, which has a 35 million litre capacity, and employs some 60 people, produces several brands and contract brews for multiple companies.
The news came as a shock to Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Darrell Weekes. Like many, he'd heard that the local operation was growing.
"We'd be extraordinarily disappointed if there were any job losses," he said.
"All reports we had were that Tribe was going tremendously well. It appears they are potentially victims of the group's failure, rather than the individual brewery. I'd be very disappointed if, after that tremendous amount of investment in the brewery here, they closed or jobs were lost. That would be a blow for Goulburn."
Chamber members visited the operation last year. Mr Weekes described it as a very professional outfit, well run and "spotlessly clean."
"It's a credit to Tribe," he said.
"Manufacturing across the country is under threat and any outfit we have here in Goulburn is a valuable asset...I love the fact that we have a brewery."
Mayor Peter Walker declined comment at this stage. So too did Tribe's community liaison officer, Geoff Kettle.
The Goulburn Post has sought further details from FTI Consulting about the administration.
Tribe Brewing Pty Ltd also operates breweries at Marrickville and Mornington Peninsula.
Former CEO, Anton Szpitalak and his family remain major shareholders, following the company's rebadging last year. Mr Szpitalak did not return requests for comment.
The Australian Financial Review reported last year that Mr Basu expected $40 million in annual revenue last year. He said Tribe was better placed than smaller operators to offset rising costs, including a "steep" price hike for aluminium cans. Malt and barley prices had also increased.
In 2018 Goulburn Mulwaree Council granted Tribe a 50 per cent reduction in water and sewer charges and deferral of these fees for the first year, as an incentive. It meant the organisation forwent $3, 285,000 in section 64 fees over five years.
The Post has asked whether the council is a creditor.
A creditors meeting will be held on March 9.
