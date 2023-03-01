Crookwell, Laggan and Gundary are among areas set to get a boost to their NBN wireless speeds.
NBN Co in conjunction with the NSW Government is rolling out 56 new wireless towers that will operate on the 5G network, delivering faster speeds to homes and businesses.
NBN Co said it had focused on delivering opportunities for government partnerships over the past few years.
"We are excited to be working with the NSW Government to enable enhanced nbn services to over 11,000 homes and businesses across regional NSW," NBN Co's chief development officer for the regions Gavin Williams said.
"As a result of the exponential growth in data usage seen over the past decade, we are facing a step-change in demand for broadband in rural and regional areas, and we must continue to evolve the network to meet that demand now, and into the future.
"From working and learning from home, accessing remote healthcare or enjoying online entertainment, people in the bush are just as excited about the possibilities presented by access to fast and secure broadband as those in metro areas.
Last week NBN Co announced the trial of a new Sky Muster® Plus plan that it hopes will allow it to provide faster speeds and even more unmetered data to satellite customers from late 2023. Features of any final product are subject to change.
Other areas will also be benefitting from the continued rollout of fibre to the premises connections across the country.
