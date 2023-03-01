Almost 15 years ago, John Ibrahim left Goulburn disheartened by its level of "homelessness, alcohol and drug abuse on the streets."
The self-described Christian said it upset him so much he had to leave.
A rural property purchase lured the businessman back three years later and he decided to give Goulburn a second chance.
Now he's partnered with Argyle Housing to re-open Market Street Lodge for the community's "most vulnerable." A host of local organisations, including Mission Australia, Anglicare and Flourish Mental Health will support tenants' wellbeing. Argyle Housing has moved its office onsite.
"This will really bring hope back into the community and to those less fortunate. Through that, there will be a nicer morale," Mr Ibrahim said.
"...I believe in karma - that if you do good, you'll be rewarded."
Mr Ibrahim purchased the 38-room former railway barracks 18 months ago at agent Peter Mylonas' suggestion. Intent on his mission, he approached several social support organisations about occupying the premises. Argyle Housing jumped at the chance. Mr Ibrahim, the director of Charlani Constructions, undertook a $100,000 refurbishment, complete with communal kitchen and recreation room.
The not-for-profit social and affordable housing provider has been managing the property since 2022.
Argyle Housing CEO, Carolyn Doherty, said under the agreement, the organisation did not pay rent and Mr Ibrahim paid it a modest fee to have basic staffing onsite weekly. The initiative did not attract state funding and was purely a joint venture.
It's seen as a win-win; the property is looked after and a social need is met.
"John has a lot of passion for community," Ms Doherty said.
"He was really keen for us to work together and transform the site, make this a great place for people with complex needs who were in desperate need of housing and give them somewhere safe and secure."
Argyle Housing has liaised with community organisations, like Anglicare, to bring in new residents. Agencies also refer clients to Argyle Housing.
Ms Doherty said identifying people's long-term housing and support needs was a strong focus as it addressed any issues and barriers that led to homelessness.
The provider also helps tenants access Commonwealth rent assistance, if required.
Ms Doherty said the regions were experiencing increasing levels of homelessness due to a lack of affordable homes. Higher income earners were also squeezing out the less well off by offering six to 12 months rent in advance.
"A lot of people who are working are struggling to secure housing," she said.
"We're not always talking about a stereotypical person we'd see sleeping rough in the street. We are often seeing people who have fulltime employment who can't secure housing in the private market, so this (market Street Lodge) is a really important resource."
Adding to pressures, properties previously assessed as suitable for low income or vulnerable people were either being refurbished or bulldozed and were no longer available, Ms Doherty said. These were not necessarily being replaced by other services.
Argyle Housing operates across 17 local government areas. Ms Doherty said the provider was always looking for more opportunities for crisis and affordable housing.
Market Street Lodge will accept people regardless of where they're from, including an "increasing spillage" from the ACT.
Thirty-four rooms are available for rent at boarding house rates. Last week, there were just 18 vacancies.
ALSO READ: Wireless towers to boost internet
The building officially opened on Friday, February 24. Guests, including Mayor Peter Walker, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and minister for families and communities and minister for disability services, Natasha Maclaren-Jones, and service providers toured the refurbished rooms, amenities, kitchen and recreation area.
"Typically, this site hasn't always had the best experiences and there have been lots of challenges," Ms Doherty said.
"But now it's a really safe place to be. They (clients and staff) really care about each other's safety and security and making sure this doesn't face the same challenges it has in the past.
"...It's in a great location near the park, with access to services in Goulburn. It increases the opportunity for people to engage with them and move into education and employment that breaks that cycle of poverty."
Mr Ibrahim said the holistic approach would address any lingering "stigma" associated with the former hostel.
"If clients have issues, the Argyle Housing will put them on the right track and that's just what this community needs," he said.
"Argyle Housing is amazing and I take my hat off to them."
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.