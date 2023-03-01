Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Solar advocates urge candidates to take a stance

Updated March 1 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Jehne (right) founder of Healthy Soils Australia said horticultural projects can make use of shade provided by solar farms.

The Community Voice 4 Hume (CV4H) is urging all the NSW election candidates to make clear their stance on the proposed solar farms within the Goulburn electorate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.