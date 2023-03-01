One group in the Highlands is determined to replenish the region's bee population, and give people the chance to create a thriving ecosystem at home.
The not-for-profit organisation Highlands Host a Hive (HHH) installs, maintains and inspects beehives on people's properties.
The organisation has been a couple of years in the making, and founder Lee Kirkpatrick said the need was more important than ever.
Bee populations across the state were devastated by the floods and have been severely impacted by varroa mite outbreaks.
"We've got to give them homes and get them breeding," she said.
Those who have a hive on their property will be notified on how to feed bees, and have the opportunity to cultivate a healthy garden with pollinators, while "putting back in the environment".
Mrs Kirkpatrick said about 30 hives have been implemented so far in the region, and there was a waiting list for more.
"People [are] enthusiastic about [the] benefits of beehives they don't have to tend," she said.
A $300 refundable deposit is required and hives are installed in 10 days.
Harvested honey is then sold through cafes and employers interested in selling it, which will be reinvested into more hives.
"We want to make sure there is a healthy amount of bees in the Highlands," she said, and added there was potential for it to expand.
Mrs Kirkpatrick said people were welcome to gift hives to others, donate, or volunteer, and they could be held at units if it was allowed.
HHH will hold its first display at the Southern Highlands Botanic Gardens on March 25 for Earth Hour.
If you would like to host a hive, you can call 0490 281 916, or email highlandshostahive@gmail.com.
Learn more about the not-for-profit via the Highlands Host A Hive Facebook page.
