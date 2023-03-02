Goulburn Post
Gregory John Olsen stand as Greens candidate for Goulburn

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated March 2 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
Greens candidate for Goulburn Gregory Olsen at his Bundanoon home. Photo by Sally Foy.

Retired guitar teacher and Bundanoon resident, Gregory Olsen, is standing as the Greens candidate for Goulburn in the NSW election.

