Prepare to be dazzled and delighted when 'An Afternoon at the Proms Spectacular' sweeps onto the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre stage on March 12.
The show will go ahead at 2pm and will feature for the full fanfare of a royal gala performance.
The show is a salute to the famous BBC Proms Concerts of London's Royal Albert Hall, with yearning love songs and stirring marches including best loved favourites Rule Britannia, Jerusalem, Radetzky March, Land of Hope and Glory and Vivaldi's Four Seasons.
The 2023 program The Greatest Love Songs of All Time is a romantic journey through evergreen favourites - Love is a many Splendoured Thing, Mario Lanza's The Loveliest Night of the Year, Stranger in Paradise and selections from South Pacific.
The show will feature Australia's most prominent violinist Ian Cooper with opera stars and prima ballerinas. They are joined by the Blue Danube Orchestra and the Governer Macquarie Memorial Pipe Band.
"When you add in thrilling Irish and Tango dancers, and the exquisite ballet performance of the Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker - it is hard to describe the sheer exuberance of An Afternoon at the Proms spectacular," GPAC manager Raina Savage said.
Guests are encouraged to take along their flags and join in the fun and frivolity what organisers say will be one of the most exciting concerts of the year.
'An Afternoon at the Proms Spectacular' is at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Sunday 12 March at 2pm.
Tickets at www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/An-Afternoon-at-the-Proms-Spectacular-2023 visit the Box Office or call 4823 4999.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.