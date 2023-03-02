Racing on Wednesday, March 1 was at Middle Arm Road for the 20km Individual Time Trial.
Nine riders signed on to race out up a steady climb to the turnaround just passed Dennys Lane.
From the turnaround, riders enjoyed a fast downhill run to the finish line.
Setting out at 30 second intervals, riders tested themselves to see who could post the fastest time without drafting other riders.
Another Impressive time trial by veteran, Ross Hodgson resulted in a first place finish in B Grade with a time of 30 minutes and 44 seconds at an average speed of 39km/hr.
Matthias Wust finished second, completing the course in 31 minutes and 44 seconds at an average speed of 37.8km/hr.
Steve Sly won C Grade, finishing in 35 minutes and 49 seconds at 33.5km/hr.
Elsie Apps finished second and Nadine Moroney third.
In D Grade, Wayne Skillman returned to the top step of the podium with a winning time of 36 minutes and 25 seconds at 33km/hr.
Bernie Bugden took out second place and Peter Lucas was third.
Racing on Wednesday March 8 will be on Range Road for the graded scratch races.
Sign on is from 6pm opposite at the corner of Chinamans Land and Range Road for a 6.30pm start.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
