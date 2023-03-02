The colours and wonders of Europe's Northern Lights will come to life in the Centennial Vineyards, with a unique winter event.
Borealis in the Vines, presented by presented by Andrew Kay Management and Gluttony, will transform the vineyards into a winter wonderland from May 25 to June 30.
The event, which is a worldwide phenomenon and had a successful run on the lake in Daylesford, Victoria, combines light beams, changing weather conditions, vivid colours, and music to create a breathtaking showcase.
Co-producer Andrew Kay AM wanted to recreate the beauty of the Northern Lights after he, and co-producer and daughter Tessa, tried chasing the aurora on a European holiday.
He said it was the opportunity to boost the Highlands economy, and showcase a "family oriented" event that everyone would enjoy.
"This is all about making an impact on Bowral and it's not just about us, but businesses [as well]," he said.
The co-producer said that the Victorian event attracted more than 40,000 people and more than 80 per cent increased their stays in the town.
Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher designed the projections, and it will be accompanied by a soundtrack by French composer Guillaume Desbois, which incorporates synthesisers, and traditional experiences.
Mr Kay AM said the lighting spectacular would transport people to Europe, with food and beverage experiences as people wander through the vineyards.
"It's a perfect opportunity, we're very lucky to be here," said co-producer Tessa Kay.
"We're really excited to host this event," Wingecarribee Shire Council's general manager Lisa Miscamble said.
The event is being funded with $623,678 from the state government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund, which focuses on supporting regional NSW after recent disasters and crises.
Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith said it was a great opportunity to bring visitors to the region after the challenges in recent years.
Tickets start at $25 for adults, $20 for concession holders and $10 for children aged between two and 15.
Children below two can enter for free.
VIP packages, which include entry, a souvenir lanyard, access to a premier viewing area and a redeemable drink voucher, start at $55 each.
They go on sale on March 3 at 10am through Ticketek, and more information about the event can be found via borealisau.com.
A shuttle service will also be available throughout the event.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
