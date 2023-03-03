An electricity provider is taking to the skies to inspect high-voltage transmission lines as part of an annual bushfire safety program.
Transgrid's helicopter and a crew will be checking the network across the Southern Tablelands, the ACT and the Snowy Mountains.
The inspections help identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines.
Transgrid general manager of maintenance Ian Davidson said the provider took bushfire risk very seriously and the safety of communities and workers around the network was the "highest priority."
"Every year we commit significant resources to inspect the network and carry out any necessary vegetation management and maintenance work to reduce the risk of bushfires in the lead up to summer," Mr Davidson said.
Between March and August, specialist teams will inspect transmission lines and infrastructure on Transgrid's 13,000km network, helping to identify trees or vegetation growing too close to lines and checking for any maintenance issues.
"People may see the helicopter flying along transmission lines so crews can inspect them and take photos to help identify any potential issues so we can proactively respond to addressing any bushfire risks," Mr Davidson said.
"We'd like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep everyone safe."
The helicopter will fly above transmission lines at about 50km/hr. Weather permitting, Transgrid will inspect transmission lines in or near the following areas across the Southern Tablelands in March: Bannaby, Collector, Crookwell, Marulan, Queanbeyan and Yass.
