Shadow Premier Chris Minns visits Goulburn to announce roads funding

Updated March 3 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Labor opposition leader Chris Minns (third left), shadow roads minister John Graham (left), Labor candidate, Michael Pilbrow and shadow regional transport and roads minister, Jenny Aitchison at Windellama Road on Friday. Picture supplied.

The Labor Party has promised an investment in regional road repair if it wins the NSW election, after "more than a decade of poor maintenance, compounded by floods and bushfires".

