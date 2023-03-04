Tennis is a sport for everyone, regardless of age or gender.
That will be the case when the Goulburn Seniors Tennis Tournament returns to the Goulburn Tennis Club from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19.
It is expected to be a terrific weekend for any person aged over 30 who is interested in having a hit of competitive tennis.
The age groups will be over 30 years, over 50s, over 60s and, for the men, over 75s.
Players will come from all over the state and the ACT.
The singles event begins on the Friday while the doubles and mixed doubles start the following day.
All events will be played in a round robin format.
The Goulburn Tennis Club wouldn't be able to run the competition without the support of The Goulburn Soldiers Club, Diggers by the Park, Douglas Blinds and Security Screens and Divalls.
For further information or to get an entry form, contact Corey Greenwood on 0402 837 794, Dave Ridland on 0428 770 289, or email ridlandsgoulburn@hotmail.com.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
