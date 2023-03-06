Michael Croker may be non-verbal, but he has a big heart.
The 37-year-old is taking part in Laps For Life to raise funds for suicide prevention because he thinks it is a great cause.
Croker, who is being cared for by Elite Care and Support Services, basically has to swim 2km at the Goulburn Aquatic Centre in March.
READ ALSO:
The disability service's operations manager Sharni Pomery explained how the idea came about.
"Going to the pool regularly was recently implemented into his weekly routine and he became really good at swimming," she said.
"A post about Laps For Life popped up on Facebook and thought it would be great for him to take part in it."
Croker is taking on the challenge because he wants to raise awareness about how suicide is the leading cause of death for 16-24-year-olds in Australia.
More than one in three young people in Australia is currently experiencing a mental health difficulty, but there's an even bigger problem.
More than a million of them are not accessing professional support.
Laps for Life is an initiative by Reach Out Australia, a mental health organisation.
The reason participants swim in this fundraiser is that swimming is a great way to get one's body moving and heart pumping.
It is low-impact, uses the whole body, boosts one's mood and is cheap and cheerful.
To support Michael Croker through his journey, visit https://www.lapsforlife.com.au/fundraisers/michaelcroker/laps-for-life.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.