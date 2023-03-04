Goulburn Post
Burn-offs and fire outbreak cause smoke haze over Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 4 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
File photo by Louise Thrower.

Authorities believe smoke is drifting over Goulburn from hazard reduction burns in the area.

Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

