Ellen Ryan continues to receive recognition seven months on from her double gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
If you enter the turf at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club, you will now have to pass through the 'Gateway to Gold'.
The lawn bowler said she loved the new gateway at the club where she bowled her first ball.
"I think it's important to remember my roots," Ryan said at the official opening on Saturday, March 4.
"My first roll up was here with my parents, sister and uncle.
"A lot of the members here are ones that I started with, so I'm really thankful to have those memories.
"It's so cool to see [the gateway] and I hope it can inspire the people who walk through and makes them play well in their games."
Club vice president Cheryl Corby, who came up with the idea of building the gateway, said Ryan meant a lot to the club.
"We are so proud of her and this is just a small tribute from this club to her for her achievements, skill and the recognition she brought to Goulburn and the club."
Brooke Lockwood designed the gateway after her grandparents volunteered her to do it, while Jim Sumerson worked on the gate.
Goulburn engineering was in charge of the arch, Goulburn Powder Coating did the coating and Studio 4 designed the logo.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
