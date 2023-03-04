Goulburn Post
Goulburn Railway Bowling Club officially opens its Gateway to Gold

Burney Wong
Burney Wong
Updated March 5 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 10:00am
Ellen Ryan loves the Gateway to Gold at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club. Picture by Burney Wong.

Ellen Ryan continues to receive recognition seven months on from her double gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

