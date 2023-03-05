A man has died in custody at Goulburn Police Station, following his arrest over an alleged break and enter.
A critical incident investigation has been launched into the man's death.
Police said officers arrested the 54-year-old at about noon Sunday, March 5 over an alleged aggravated break and enter on Hume Street, Goulburn.
He was taken to Goulburn Police Station where he complained of chest pains a short time later, while he was in a cell. Police started CPR on the male.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics were called, but the man collapsed a short time later. CPR commenced, however he could not be revived," a statement read.
A team from Murray River Police District will investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to an independent review by Monaro Police District.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
