What's on: A great mix of activities on offer

Women's Day Luncheon
Embrace Equity
Celebrating the trailblazing women of their industries in Goulburn, Jigsaw Tax and Advisory are hosting a luncheon at The Collective Goulburn on Wednesday, March 8 from 11.30am to 2.30pm. This year the theme is Embrace Equity and five inspiring local women will share their stories, while Lauren Baldock will host the event. Come and enjoy a sit down lunch with desert and mocktails, catered by Harvest Goulburn.
Writing Workshop with Jan Cornall
Develop writing skills
Goulburn Performing Arts Centre will host a writing workshop with author, singer and comedian Jan Cornall on March 9, from 6pm to 7.30pm. With over two decades of experience teaching, Jan's workshop provides an opportunity for aspiring writers to develop skills for all forms of writing, from memoirs to haikus or a letter to a friend. Learn how to use the senses to evoke imagery and make your writing more engaging to all.
Mulwaree On Show
Student Showcase
Join the talented students at Mulwaree High School on March 10, 5pm to 8.30pm for an evening of entertainment, activities and food. On show will be live music and drama, bubble soccer, raffles, dance, art, food stalls, kids activities, a photography competition, E-games, drones, tours of the Remembrance Library plus so much more.
Flickerfest 2023
Celebrating 32 years
Flickerfest is screening just once at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, March 11 from 7pm to 9pm. Australia's only Academy® Award and BAFTA qualifying short film festival, and the country's largest Australian and International short film competition, Flickerfest screens the best of shorts from Australia and the world.
Proms Spectacular
Exciting virtuoso violinist
The stunning spectacular salutes the famous BBC Proms Concerts of London's Royal Albert Hall. Join acclaimed international violinist Ian Cooper on Sunday, March 12, from 2pm to 4.30pm at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre with opera stars, prima ballerinas, pipe band and more.
