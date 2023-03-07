For Southern Tablelands Veterinary Hospital (STVH) Goulburn this is an appropriate time to celebrate Women's Day because they have recently welcomed two new female veterinarians Dr Elise Marshall and Dr Aimee Deaves, to make a team of six female vets.
Most interestingly, this goes against the trend for veterinary recruitment, particularly in regional areas.
The key to success for this practice has been the high-quality facility being a purpose-built hospital and ongoing investment in equipment. This is combined with quality senior mentoring from Dr Amanda Craig who has worked in referral centres here and overseas as well as large A class hospitals in Canberra with further study in internal medicine, a Masters of Veterinary Clinical Studies and a membership to the Australian College of Veterinary Surgeons.
Dr Craig, a local Goulburn girl, has been a partner at STVH with her husband Richard's support and business expertise for five years through some difficult staffing times.
As a result, "now we can look at opening up our appointment schedule to offer better flexibility for clients, and extended services while maintaining the clients' desire to see a regular vet," Dr Craig said.
Training is another pillar of retaining staff so in April STVH will welcome Flexivet training in emergency triage to make sure all the team of vets and now eight nurses are up to date in the latest techniques.
Dr Aimee who is interested in exotics and pocket pets is currently training at Taronga Zoo on her day off.
Excellent support staff assist the vets, led by the practice manager Katrina Watson and senior nurses Chloe Ryan and Claire Rowan; long term employees of STVH.
Shelly Scott will join the team at the end of April expanding our surgical capability, with another senior nurse Jayden and Rhiannon Greaves at reception increasing capacity. Shelly has come from ARH referral hospital in Canberra, retiring as head surgical nurse to work closer to home.
The mobile specialist surgical services from VSOS now travel to use the excellent facilities of STVH. So far they have repaired a complicated growth plate fracture in a cat and difficult knee surgery on a very small dog (and both of them are doing well). To observe these surgeries is excellent mentoring for the younger vets plus STVH clients do not have to travel from Goulburn.
Veterinary specialists have done many years in training programs and are usually employed in urban centres, so this is a great asset for the practice. STVH enlists the aid of specialist dermatologists, ophthalmologists, oncologists, dentists and in feline medicine, namely Dr Richard Malik. To be a genuine specialist requires registration by the NSW veterinary surgeons board as a specialist.
General practice veterinarians are just that, generalists, "and at STVH we value the help from the veterinary specialists in Canberra and in Sydney as well as through telemedicine."
The best thing is this amazing team of hard working vets and nurses look after each other. "With increased staff we can schedule time away from consulting and procedures to follow up with clients, have an administration afternoon as well as spreading the after-hours load. It is easy to forget that vet hospitals, if they are 24/7 staffed facilities, need to cover 168 hours with high dependency cases or surgeries needing more than one vet and nurse.
"At STVH we prioritise having excellent service in hours and outside our call hours offering referral to a 24/7 facility at CVES and ARH in Canberra. We try to educate our clients not to leave symptoms 'til late at night and to seek care weekdays when a fully staffed hospital offers best of care. We understand there will be unexpected emergencies and we try to be there for when you need us; while making sure we look after our staff wellbeing as well."
"Our business is only new," said co-owner Lauren Baldock.
"We have been in business for about nine months now."
Drawing on their combined skills and experience, the location was an obvious choice.
Lauren was born here in Goulburn and has lived here for nearly her entire life.
Co-owner "Jade [Rawson] has been here since a small child, and [co-owner] Jo [McCauley] has run her accounting business in Goulburn for 15 years this year, so it was a no-brainer. We just love Goulburn," Lauren explained.
What's interesting about the The Accidental Bookkeeper is that right from the outset the "business operates 100 per cent in the virtual space. We have the tools and products to streamline the boring stuff that business owners must do and take that stress and time away. The virtual space allows us to have high levels of communication without wasting our client's precious time. It is also a much more sustainable business model.
"On top of our amazing bookkeeping services, we also have a podcast called The Accidental Bookkeeper Podcast that provides business owners with the knowledge they need to successfully run their business."
Lauren said there were two reasons they opened this business. "We just love helping. We also saw a big gap in the market for quality bookkeepers, especially in a virtual space. We want to help business owners embrace technology, which can be frightening. So, we want to do it with them, together."
Their services are really rather helpful because "we are seeing lots of business owners not knowing how their business is performing as they simply do not have the time to keep their books and numbers up to date. This is where we step in to help. By having their figures showing in real time, it makes making important business decisions so much easier and much more informed."
Working as a trio at this stage, "collectively, we have over 50 years' experience in the accounting industry, each with our own flare. Jo is our experienced business owner and our mentor, plus she has so many qualifications (CPA and Masters of Tax). She is a fabulous writer and she is our knowledge base; she just knows so much," Lauren said.
Jo also continues to run Jigsaw Tax and Advisory alongside The Accidental Bookkeeper.
"Jade is our problem solver. She has a knack at finding problems before anyone even knows they are there and she is an extremely organised person. She keeps us on track with our deadlines.
Lauren provides her creative flair and says that she absolutely loves people. She brings the environmental passion of their carbon bookkeeping service and loves working with business owners on their internal operations and optimising their procedures.
Outside of work, Lauren is the treasurer of the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and sits on their executive committee. Lauren is also a passionate wildlife warrior, holding several positions on the board for Southern Tablelands WIRES. She is a proud carer of marsupials, including wombats, possums and kangaroos.
And for International Women's Day, Lauren is hosting a luncheon in Goulburn to showcase a few local women who are leaders in their industry.
Lauren's advice for other women contemplating their own business is "Don't let anyone else's doubt hold you back. Any criticism about your gender or your age, or both, should hold no weight in your decision to go into business. It can be scary sometimes, so having a mentor is also really important."
Furthermore, "a lot of hard work goes into any business, especially at the start. When you love what you do, it can be difficult to stick to your parameters but it is important not to burn out. Working with so many small business owners, we see it all the time, so we are making it stick from the inception of our business."
Joanne (Jo) McCauley is the owner of Jigsaw Tax & Advisory. Jo says that her experience and knowledge allowed her to follow her passion of helping people grow their business through the power of numbers. Jo loves getting involved with the numbers and translating that into something that business owners can use to make the best decisions.
Jo leads a team of 10 employees and "Jigsaw prides itself on becoming more than just your average accountant. The roles of accountants is changing and we want to lead that change. We work with our clients to be their business advisor. We know their business inside and out already and we want to work with our clients to ensure that their businesses are hitting goals, growing and supporting the lifestyle they want."
To help achieve this their services include business planning sessions, cash flow analysis and monthly or quarterly coaching sessions. "These types of sessions help the business owners get back to 'why' they started their business venture and gives them the tools to keep them on track for where they want their business to go."
Local owners recognise this too. "We are seeing more clients wanting business advisors to help them through the tough economical times we are going through. This is a trend that we find is absolutely necessary to the survival of small business."
Outside of work Joanne is the treasurer for two groups in Goulburn. One is Goulburn Family Support Services and the other is Southern Tablelands Arts.
"We also ensure to use local business as much as possible, especially in our Christmas hampers we send out each year."
In terms of running your own enterprise, a "work-life balance is one of the hardest things to achieve as a business owner. Setting goals and parameters that are not negotiable is the best way to achieve this, but we work with businesses bit by bit to get them to a point where they can feel that balance. It is not always easy, but it is definitely worth it."
Jo's advice for other women with their own business idea is "go for it. Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot be successful because you are a woman or because you are young or a mother or any other excuse that can often be thrown out there."
And be sure to "do a business plan, do some projections to ensure your business will be viable, and if you don't know how to do that, ask for help. We would love to help," Jo exclaimed.
Angella Storrier started her local real estate business from a little home office in 2004. Angella was 55 at the time, helping to demonstrate that you can begin employing yourself, build up a client base, and then grow your own business at pretty much any stage of your life.
Being a family business, son Brett joined as a sales agent in February 2006 and things have only grown since then, with the agency now employing an enthusiastic team of locals.
For International Women's Day, Angella would like to take the opportunity to share the profiles of two current members of this team.
Kaye Wright
Kaye has joined Angella Storrier Real Estate with a background of hospitality, real-estate and a very clear image of what she wants in life.
She is very passionate about real-estate, not only the property management and sales side of it but also the goal of being able to run an agency. With drive, motivation, ethics and her ability to tackle any task, she is sure that one day all her hard work will pay off.
With being a single mother of the most caring little boy, she has done everything she can to ensure a stable and happy upbringing for her son. Kaye wants to provide a better future for the younger generation and is showing them that there is still hope despite the hard times in life.
Karon Jones
"An opportunity at Angella Storrier Real Estate opened to me almost seven years ago, following a redundancy from a long term period of employment," Karon said.
"I continued in the areas of administration and accounts, however, the real estate industry was new to me, and I accepted the challenge to gain the required qualifications. My position covers support for our sales and property management teams, payroll and compliance.
"Being a life long Goulburnian is an asset to me in this position, as I have a good understanding of our city and surrounds, have raised my family here, and enjoyed being a part of many local social, sporting, community and volunteer groups.
"Finding the right home to purchase or rent can be seamless to some or daunting for others. I find great satisfaction in assisting, supporting and helping problem solve for our team and clients to achieve positive outcomes.
"Being part of Angella's team on International Women's Day is highlighted by the recent awarding of Rate MyAgent - Agency of the Year, City Winner Goulburn 2023 - an achievement I am pleased to have been able to contribute to."