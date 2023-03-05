Kimberley Secrets has won the highly-anticipated Newhaven Park Country Championships South East Qualifier at Moruya on Sunday.
At 4.45pm, hundreds of spectators gathered at the Moruya Racecourse stands to watch the $150,000 qualifying race unfold. Many eyes were on Luke Clarke's Testator Silens who won last year's south east qualifier at Nowra Racecourse. Kimberley Secrets led the pack throughout the 1400m race.
Queanbeyan-based trainer Nick Olive cheered from the stands as the 3-year-old filly crossed the soft 6 finish line. Jockey Jess Taylor looked ecstatic as she rode Kimberley Secrets toward the podium - this was Taylor's first time competing with the horse.
"Winning a race is the best feeling in the world," Nick Olive said after the successful run. "We've got a really good horse."
Kimberley Secrets is no stranger to placing first - yesterday's win is the chestnut filly's fourth time winning in her short career, previously winning at Goulburn, Canberra and Sapphire Coast racecourses.
Braidwood's Luke Clarke narrowly lost to Kimberley Secrets with his 5-year-old gelding Testator Silens. Clarke has been working closely with Testator at the Moruya Jockey Club since the pair's win in 2022.
Canberra-based Matthew Dale finished in third place with Toretto, ridden by Robbie Dolan.
Kimberley Secrets and Testator Silens are now locked in to compete in the Championship race at Royal Randwick Racecourse on April 1.
The Newhaven Park Country series will host its final qualifying races in Coonamble, Goulburn and Scone before the successful horses run for a $500,000 prize pool in Randwick.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
