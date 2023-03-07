Helping your business to make informed financial decisions Advertising Feature

Jo, Jade and Lauren are co-owners of The Accidental Bookkeeper. Picture supplied.

"Our business is only new," said co-owner Lauren Baldock.



"We have been in business for about nine months now."

Drawing on their combined skills and experience, the location was an obvious choice.

Lauren was born here in Goulburn and has lived here for nearly her entire life.



Co-owner "Jade [Rawson] has been here since a small child, and [co-owner] Jo [McCauley] has run her accounting business in Goulburn for 15 years this year, so it was a no-brainer. We just love Goulburn," Lauren explained.

What's interesting about the The Accidental Bookkeeper is that right from the outset the "business operates 100 per cent in the virtual space. We have the tools and products to streamline the boring stuff that business owners must do and take that stress and time away. The virtual space allows us to have high levels of communication without wasting our client's precious time. It is also a much more sustainable business model.

"On top of our amazing bookkeeping services, we also have a podcast called The Accidental Bookkeeper Podcast that provides business owners with the knowledge they need to successfully run their business."

Lauren said there were two reasons they opened this business. "We just love helping. We also saw a big gap in the market for quality bookkeepers, especially in a virtual space. We want to help business owners embrace technology, which can be frightening. So, we want to do it with them, together."



Their services are really rather helpful because "we are seeing lots of business owners not knowing how their business is performing as they simply do not have the time to keep their books and numbers up to date. This is where we step in to help. By having their figures showing in real time, it makes making important business decisions so much easier and much more informed."

Working as a trio at this stage, "collectively, we have over 50 years' experience in the accounting industry, each with our own flare. Jo is our experienced business owner and our mentor, plus she has so many qualifications (CPA and Masters of Tax). She is a fabulous writer and she is our knowledge base; she just knows so much," Lauren said.



Jo also continues to run Jigsaw Tax and Advisory alongside The Accidental Bookkeeper.

"Jade is our problem solver. She has a knack at finding problems before anyone even knows they are there and she is an extremely organised person. She keeps us on track with our deadlines.



Lauren provides her creative flair and says that she absolutely loves people. She brings the environmental passion of their carbon bookkeeping service and loves working with business owners on their internal operations and optimising their procedures.



Outside of work, Lauren is the treasurer of the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and sits on their executive committee. Lauren is also a passionate wildlife warrior, holding several positions on the board for Southern Tablelands WIRES. She is a proud carer of marsupials, including wombats, possums and kangaroos.

And for International Women's Day, Lauren is hosting a luncheon in Goulburn to showcase a few local women who are leaders in their industry.

Lauren's advice for other women contemplating their own business is "Don't let anyone else's doubt hold you back. Any criticism about your gender or your age, or both, should hold no weight in your decision to go into business. It can be scary sometimes, so having a mentor is also really important."