Organisers of the annual Movies Under the Stars have postponed the event due to low ticket sales.
President of the BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc committee, Nerida Cullen, said she was very disappointed but hoped it could be held later in the year.
The outdoor function, traditionally held at the Kingsdale Winery, typically drew hundreds of people.
However due to circumstances beyond their control, the event was moved to the Goulburn Golf Club this year. It was due to be held on Saturday, March 11. The movie, Phantom of the Open, was due to screen and patrons could enjoy a two-course meal and drinks
"The Golf Club was totally on board and it was a great venue," Mrs Cullen said.
"I think people need a little more convincing...It's highly disappointing because it's difficult to raise money."
People who had purchased tickets are being contacted for refunds.
Mrs Cullen said she hoped the event could be staged in October or November.
In 2020, the Movies night was also postponed due to COVID, and again for a month in 2022, when the Omicron virus impacted sales.
This year, the committee was hoping to raise $69,000 for a non-invasive continuous hemodynamic monitor for Goulburn Hospital.
Since its 2008 formation, the BDCU fundraising committee has raised more than $600,000 for the facility.
