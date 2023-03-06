Goulburn Post
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce hosts meet the candidates night

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 2:30pm
Wendy Tuckerman (Liberal) Michael Pilbrow (Labor), Gregory John Olsen (The Greens) and Andy Wood, Shooters, Fishers Farmers) will attend the Chamber's 'meet the candidates night.'

The community will have a chance to quiz election candidates at an upcoming forum in Goulburn.

