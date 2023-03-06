The community will have a chance to quiz election candidates at an upcoming forum in Goulburn.
The Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting a 'Meet the Candidates' night on Wednesday, March 15.
So far, the Liberals' Wendy Tuckerman, Labor's Michael Pilbrow, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers hopeful, Andy Wood and The Greens' Gregory John Olsen have confirmed their attendance.
Chamber president, Darrell Weekes said he hoped the night would help people decide their vote at the March 25 poll.
"We thought it was important for people to hear what they stood for in a live environment and to give the community an opportunity to ask questions," he said.
"There are a number of issues people are concerned about and a change in government could impact those tremendously."
He cited rules governing development in the Sydney water catchment, Marulan's growth pressures and ongoing support for the Country Universities Centre as just some key issues.
"We (also) have two significant renewable energy projects (Gundary and Merino solar farms) on the table which will have genuine repercussions," Mr Weekes said.
"The community would like to know where the candidates stand on those and how they view the landscape impact."
Contenders will have two minutes to introduce themselves. This will be followed by 40 minutes of pre-submitted questions, which the candidates will be given two days prior. Then, the audience can ask questions for 10 minutes. Mr Weekes will MC and moderate the event.
A 15-minute question segment will be devoted to Marulan issues. Each candidate can present a closing case.
Questions can be submitted to info@goulburnchamber.com.au by Wednesday, March 8. The event runs from 6pm to 7.30pm upstairs at the Goulburn Soldiers Club, which accommodates a maximum 100 people.
People are asked to register their seat at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/.../meet-the-candidates...
