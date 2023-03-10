Goulburn Post
Goulburn readies for right royal occasion on its 160th birthday

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:00am
The birthday cake being cut into at Goulburn's 159 year celebration in 2022. Picture by Burney Wong.

In celebration of 160 years since Goulburn was declared a city by Royal Letters Patent, Goulburns Mayor, Peter Walker is inviting residents to attend Goulburn's birthday celebration and the Goulburn Mulwaree Award presentation in Belmore Park.

