In celebration of 160 years since Goulburn was declared a city by Royal Letters Patent, Goulburns Mayor, Peter Walker is inviting residents to attend Goulburn's birthday celebration and the Goulburn Mulwaree Award presentation in Belmore Park.
The celebration will commence from 10am on Saturday, March 11, and run to 11.30am, and guests will hear from some of Goulburn's most influential people, telling stories of their love for the city.
Along with the customary cutting of the cake, local high school students will address the public and 'Happy Birthday' and the Hume Conservatorium Choir. will sing the national anthem. There will also be a live performance by the Goulburn Multicultural Centre.
In 2013, the original document declaring Goulburn a city from 1863 was displayed at St Saviour's Cathedral as part of Goulburn's 150th birthday celebrations.
A paragraph from the lengthy document read:
"And we do further... ordain that the said town of Goulburn shall be henceforth a city and be called the city of Goulburn and we thereby further ordain and declare that the church called St Saviour's on the said city of Goulburn shall henceforth be the Cathedral Church and See of the said Mesac Thomas, Bishop of Goulburn and his successors."
The Goulburn Mulwaree Award is a local award designed to recognise outstanding service or meritorious achievement by individuals to the community of the Goulburn Mulwaree local government area.
Beverley McGaw, Margaret O'Neill OAM, and Moira McGinity, the first recipients of the award in 2022, were recognised for extensive service to the community over multiple decades.
Nominations can be submitted throughout the year by anyone wishing to nominate someone for the award.
They're then assessed by the mayor and five independent community representatives, appointed by Council at the beginning of each council term.
