Wakefield Park's future development plans must be declared state significant to preserve its future, says Andy Wood.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for Goulburn said such a declaration would give the Goulburn district raceway far greater leeway with its operations.
The facility suspended operations in September following a NSW Land and Environment Court ruling on noise limits and other aspects. Raceway management says they're in limbo until a more viable option is found.
Mr Wood, who is also a Goulburn Mulwaree councillor, says over-arching approval needs to be taken out of council hands.
"It is important to the whole state (as demonstrated) by a 29,000-signature petition and the $17 million it brings into the economy every year," he said.
"A state significant declaration would clear the path for a decision to be made by the state government and not by the council or the court. I think its important to use the SSD legislation to strengthen the regions rather than gazump councils."
The council would still have input.
Asked how this would overcome noise legislation, Mr Wood said more specific legislation could overcome the way sound was measured at motor racing facilities. The court's consent does not allow Wakefield to exceed 95 decibels. Mr Wood argued noise should be measured as a continuum and not at any one point.
"I'd suggest a Harley Davidson travelling on Braidwood Road would go well above 95 decibels," he said.
"The way we address sound should be different to the way it's assessed now. At the moment it is being used as a big stick so we need laws to protect it. Wakefield Park is a multi-million dollar facility that shouldn't be hogtied by four or five people."
He said the party would press the 'new' premier and planning minister after the election to declare any Wakefield Park development application as state significant. SFF is also lobbying for a motorsport strategy that will also protect other NSW facilities, like Marulan's Pheasant Wood.
Asked how this accorded with his duties as a councillor to consider both sides of the debate, Cr Wood said his policies as a Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate were the same in both roles.
He pointed out the council had been trying to find a solution to Wakefield Park's reopening.
"Motorsport should be governed in the way it deserves. It's an industry that needs to be nurtured...and we need to look at the bigger picture," he said.
Mr Wood took a swipe at Labor, saying "tokenistic statements" about consultation between the council and the Minister would "never overcome the legal restrictions that had closed the raceway."
If elected, Labor has pledged $1 million towards noise mitigation at the facility, liaison between the raceway and sports minister to reopen Wakefield and a motor sports strategy to protect the industry.
The Liberals' Wendy Tuckerman said she and ministers were working behind the scenes with owners, Benalla Auto Club, on a long-term solution.
