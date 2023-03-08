Essential Energy crews are progressively restoring power to a large are of Goulburn left without power on Wednesday morning.
A total 1470 customers across a large area from west of Fitzroy Street, taking in parts of Marys Mount, Crestwood and Ifield experienced the outage from 11.30am.
An Essential Energy spokesman said power was cut when "safety equipment activated on our network due to damage caused by high winds."
Since then, crews have restored power to 700 customers, leaving a further 773 without electricity.
Crews remain on site and are carrying out repairs to the network, however at this stage we cannot advise when power will be restored," he said.
"Essential Energy would like to assure the community our crews are working as quickly as safety allows.
"We thank the community for their patience and understanding and remind all customers if they see fallen or damaged powerlines or poles to remain at least eight metres away and report it immediately (to us) on 13 20 80."
