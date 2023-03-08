Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Essential Energy crews work to restore power in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Power was cut to a large area of Goulburn from 11.30am Wednesday.

Essential Energy crews are progressively restoring power to a large are of Goulburn left without power on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.