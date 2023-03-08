Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Goulburn Performing Arts Centre flipping out for its first anniversary celebration

Updated March 8 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GPAC is throwing a spectacular party - complete with world class acrobatics - to celebrate its first birthday on Saturday March 25. Picture supplied.

It hardly seems any time at all since Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) threw open its doors and welcomed the community to a new era of spectacular live performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.