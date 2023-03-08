Goulburn Performing Arts Centre flipping out for its first anniversary celebration

It hardly seems any time at all since Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) threw open its doors and welcomed the community to a new era of spectacular live performance.
Now in true theatrical style, GPAC is throwing a spectacular party - complete with world class acrobatics - to celebrate its first birthday on Saturday March 25.
Mayor Peter Walker said there was plenty for the region's newest cultural institution to celebrate.
"Since opening in March 2022 GPAC has been host to more than 23,000 visitors, presented more than 140 events including 101 shows," he said.
"Local theatre and musical groups, dance schools and school groups have taken to the stage and 50 people have found employment as permanent or casual staff.
"Local businesses have benefited from patrons dining out before shows or going for drinks afterwards, and the growing number of out-of-town visitors attending events has helped fill motel beds. "
Celebrations to mark the anniversary include a VIP function, post-show cake and bubbles and a heart stopping, high energy performance by world class acrobats - ON by CIRCA.
GPAC Manager, Raina Savage said CIRCA was Australia's most exciting and world- renowned contemporary circus company, showcasing some of the most brilliant acrobats and creative directors.
"It seemed fitting to feature ON by CIRCA as the anniversary performance at GPAC," she said.
The celebration continues on Sunday March 26 with an Open Day from 11am with free venue tours, wine tasting with cultural partner Lerida Estate wines, and a piano concerto by international award-winning pianist Konstantin Shamray.
But after such a huge first year GPAC is not resting on its laurels.
Ms Savage said the coming year was packed to the rafters with more world class theatre and entertainment from around Australia and overseas - including Opera Australia, Bangarra, Cirque Mother Africa, 1927, Ross Noble and Soweto Gospel Choir.
"There really is something to excite everyone," she said.
Goulburn Performing Arts First Anniversary is on Saturday March 25. On by CIRCA at 7.30pm. To purchase tickets, go to: https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/On-by-Circa
The Romantic Piano by Konstantin Shamray is on Sunday March 26 at 3pm. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/The-Romantic-Piano. Tickets are also available from the Box Office in person or call 02 4823 4999 Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.