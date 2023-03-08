Big Brother contestant David Graham, who many know as Farmer Dave, is bringing his RuffTRACK team to the Roberston Show, with many canines in tow.
One highlight the team will showcase is the dog high jump, where each dog will jump up an ever-increasing vertical wall, with high-energy music playing in the background.
A teenage handler will run the event.
Show goers will also watch handlers train their dogs and try and tempt them with treats and toys with Temptation Ally.
The RuffTRACK program provides vulnerable youth aged 12 to 17 with life and work skills, where they get to bond with dogs.
The partnership aims to give them a purpose, the opportunity to care for others and communicate without violence.
Youth and canines have entertained many crowds across the country at events such as the Sydney Royal Easter Show, the Melbourne Royal Show, and the Dog Lovers Shows in Sydney and Melbourne.
They have put on shows in the United States and Canada.
David Graham appeared on Big Brother, and has done live crosses with Sunrise and performed on Australia's Got Talent.
The Robertson Show is taking place on March 10 and 11 at the Robertson Showground.
Attendees of all ages can take part in different activities such as novelty games and the potato races, and enjoy the live music, food, showbags, pavilion and rides.
Tickets are $21 for adults, $16 for concession holders and $6 for children aged between 11 and 16. These prices include a one dollar booking fee through 123tix.
They can also be bought at the gate.
Children aged 10 and under can enter for free.
