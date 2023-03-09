Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tyger art gallery set to open in Yass with Bryter exhibition

Updated March 9 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martyn Pearce is realising a dream with the opening of the Tyger Art Gallery in Yass. Picture by Hannah Cole

A new art gallery will open in Yass on March 23 with an outstanding show of 10 artists from the Southern Tablelands and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.