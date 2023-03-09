Wust wins in tight finish

Racing on Wednesday, March 8 was the 20km Graded Scratch Races on Range Road for Club Championship points.
Cool, blustery and overcast conditions greeted riders at the start line, with a headwind facing the riders on the outward journey on the steady climb to the turnaround just past Lambs Lane.
From the turnaround, riders enjoyed a favourable tailwind, ensuring there would be some very fast times on the run back to the finish line.
B Grade set out first with Matthias Wust (Cairns), Ross Hodgson (Northern Sydney), Cameron Judson (Canberra) and local rider Wayne Bensley.
Nothing separated the field at the turnaround, but the younger riders ramped up the pace leaving, Hodgson trailing off the back.
At the climb up just before the Baw Baw Road intersection, visitors Wust and Judson attacked opening up a handy gap to Bensley.
Nothing separated the riders as they sprinted to the finish line, but eagle eyed commissarie Phil Bush awarded the win to Wust.
Six C Grade riders comprising of Nadine Moroney, Shannon Apps, Mark Stutchbury, Chris Berry, Glen Apps and Gavin Moroney were joined by D Grade rides Wayne Skillman, and Ted Goad.
The D Grade riders, along with Berry and Stutchbury, found the pace too hot as the Moroneys and the Apps opened up a handy led to the turnaround.
The Moroneys and Glen pressed on dropping Shannon and caught B Grade's Hodgson, as they approached the finish line.
In a blanket finish, it was Glen that emerged the winner.
In D Grade, little separated Goad and Skillman for most of the race.
Wayne upped the pace at Baw Baw Road to open up an advantage over Goad that he held onto until the finish line.
Racing next Wednesday, March 15, is at Breadalbane for a handicap race.
Sign on is at the church from 6pm for a 6.30pm start.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
