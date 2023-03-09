Asbestos removalists have started work at the old Saint John's orphanage.
Specialists were spotted on the roof of the fire damaged Mundy Street structure on Thursday morning, as a bulldozer worked on the ground.
Bagged up asbestos was also visible at the front of the grounds, behind fencing and warning signs.
The work followed Goulburn Mulwaree Council's February 21 demand to owner, John Ferrara, for written confirmation of who he had engaged to remove asbestos, copies of quotes, a timetable to complete all works and copies of any associated reports. These had to be provided by March 10.
Councillors decided in closed session at the February meeting to advise Mr Ferrara that the council intended to launch class 5 NSW Land and Environment Court action against him. This was for failure to demolish the main building by December 31, 2022.
Mr Ferrara could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
The council's planning director, Scott Martin said the organisation had not yet received a formal response but pointed out it wasn't due until Friday, March 10 at 5pm.
"Officers have however been in regular communication with a hygienist and a demolition contractor that have seemingly been engaged by the owner," he said in a statement.
"This communication has confirmed that precursor actions, such as approvals from Safe Work NSW, are underway and progressing and asbestos removal is now well underway."
The council has insisted on the orphanage's demolition in the interest of public safety. Councillors have been pursuing its bulldozing since late 2021. The asbestos must be removed first.
Mr Ferrara has demolished rear buildings, including a former gym and caretakers cottage. A small section on the Bourke Street frontage has also been removed.
The main 1912 building was designed by renowned Goulburn architect, EC Manfred, in 1912.
