Confused about interest rates? Me too

Why is it that when the Reserve Bank raises interest rates each month all the banks pass on the full hit?
However, when interest rates were dropping through the height of the COVID pandemic only a portion of the drop was passed on to consumers in many cases?
It is not the only detail that confuses me about the continuous rate rises.
Maybe it's economic ignorance on my part, but I'm sure I'm not the only one who has pondered this - and several other questions.
I hear the messaging from the powers-that-be justifying the Reserve Bank interest rate rise as a way to curb spending. But that argument just doesn't make sense to me.
It suggests that those with a mortgage are the main people causing the problem and should be penalised in the inflationary market. In all fairness when you have a mortgage you are, more often than not, already tightening your belt to achieve that ultimate goal of owning your own home.
Furthermore, based on 2021 census data only about 35 per cent of Australia's 9.8 million homes are mortgaged. So effectively that suggests that 35 per cent of home owners are bearing the brunt of the financial pressure deemed necessary to slow down our economy for all.
It hardly seems fair.
Meanwhile, those not hit hard by interest rate hikes could continue on their usual spending ways.
This would be a concerning reality for anyone with a mortage as their rates continue to grow while their cash flow shrinks. Ultimately their financial future is now at the mercy of the Reserve Bank and those people in society who have not had their spending ability heavilly impacted by soaring interest rates.
Meanwhile those banks that continue to pass on the full interest rate hike each time it is called by the Reserve Bank are celebrating massive profits. For example Commonwealth Bank achieved a cash net profit after tax of $5.15 billion for the half year to Decemeber 31, 2022. NAB cash earnings were $2.15 billion for the December 2022 quarter alone.
That is a slap in the face for anyone battling to meet ever-increasing mortgage payments while trying to feed their family.
I get that this is a very simplified analogy and the expectation is that reduced spending from one portion of the community would filter through to other areas. However, I can't help feeling that those who can afford it the least are being squeezed the most.
Something is definitely not right with this picture, but what is the solution?
Jackie Meyers
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.