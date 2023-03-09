Goulburn Post

Confused about interest rates? Me too

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
March 10 2023 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Confused about interest rates? Me too

Why is it that when the Reserve Bank raises interest rates each month all the banks pass on the full hit?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.