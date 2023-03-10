The fire off Braidwood Road is under control. It burnt out five hectares.
The fire off Braidwood Road is contained.
Aerial support proved crucial in assisting ground crews, RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said.
Crews will remain on scene for some time mopping up.
The RFS is mapping the fire's size.
Meantime, another fire has broken out on Oak Valley Road, off Jerrara Road, near Marulan.
Mr Butler said it had burnt one hectare so far and was close to structures. It broke out in grassland but was moving into bush. Two RFS crews are on scene, with a further five inbound.
Wind conditions are reported to be relatively calm.
A helicopter from Wollongong is waterbombing the fire off Braidwood Road.
Nine crews are also on scene. RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler said he was confident the blaze would be contained but it was still currently out of control in scrubby country.
"All edges, bar the western side are contained," he said.
"Crews are working on access and containment on the western edge near the railway line and (Mulwaree River)."
The rail line is not affected.
A Coopers Earthmoving dozer is also working on containment lines.
Multiple units are responding to a fire off Braidwood Road, near Goulburn.
The fire started after noon as an authorised agricultural burn on a property some 10km from Goulburn but has escaped, RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said.
"We are looking to bring in aircraft as it is burning (northwest) into inaccessible country and crews can't get to it," Mr Butler said.
Flames are two metres high in places and smoke is visible from Goulburn. It has so far burnt through five hectares.
No property is under threat and no road closures are in place. The blaze is burning on private property.
Seven crews, comprising 28 personnel are on scene, with more en route.
NSW Fire and Rescue is also attending.
More to come.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
