Night work on the Hume Highway near Marulan to begin

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Hume Highway at Curlewin near Marulan next week for road repair work.
Work will be carried out from just north of Munro Road to Curlewin from Tuesday March 14 for about two weeks, weather permitting.
Changed traffic conditions will also occcur northbound on the Hume Highway just south of Murrays Flat Road at Towrang, starting March 14 with completion expected by Tuesday 21 March, weather permitting.
Crews will be working between 8pm and 5am, Sunday to Friday, weather permitting.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and single lane closures will be in place during work.
A speed limit of 80km/h will be in place outside of work hours.
Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and should allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
