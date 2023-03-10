Update 5:30pm Friday
The fire off Jerrara Road, near Marulan is being contained. It has been downgraded from watch and act to advice.
Pheasant Wood motor sport facility manager, Cameron Shelley, who lives 2.5km from the fire, said a water bombing helicopter and crews had saved three homes on Oak Valley Road.
However, an alpaca farmer on the road had evacuated animals on a horse float as a precaution.
The helicopter refilled with water from a farm dam on Oak Valley Road.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said it was thanks to the aerial and ground work that the homes were protected. He told The Post the blaze came within 50 metres, or possibly closer, of the houses.
It moved quickly, fuelled by stronger wind, once it went into scrub. The wind died down later in the afternoon. Fifteen crews, comprising 60 personnel, battled the blaze, which burnt seven hectares.
Crews remain on scene. The cause is under investigation.
Mr Butler said moderate fire conditions applied on Friday but this would move to high on Saturday. Fire permits will be suspended.
"As we move into next week a low fire danger rating will be in place but at this stage, extreme conditions are forecast for Friday," he said.
Friday 4.30pm
Homes off Jerrara Road near Marulan are directly under fire threat.
The blaze broke out at about 3.30pm Friday on Oak Valley Road, off Jerrara Road.
The seven-hectare outbreak is at watch and act status. RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer Mitchell Butler said at 4.20pm that three houses were under direct threat, conditions were changing and people needed to take action now to protect family and property.
It is burning in a southwesterly direction in grass and bushland.
The blaze was just minutes away from homes and two aerial appliances were water bombing. One of these was diverted from the blaze off Braidwood Road.
Nine RFS crews, comprising 25 personnel are on scene, with more inbound. NSW Fire and Rescue is assisting.
Pheasant Wood motor sport circuit general manager Cameron Shelley said the fire was 2.5km southwest of the facility, which was not under threat. Nevertheless, the circuit had fire and water carts ready to go.
"I can see quite a bit of smoke and it appears to be getting bigger. We have three dams, holding 50 million litres that the RFS can pump out of," he said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
