Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Croquet Club and Goulburn Community Centre members play croquet

By Bill Smith
Updated March 11 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Everyone had a great time playing croquet. Pictures supplied.

The Goulburn Croquet Club had a visit from members of the Goulburn Community Centre recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.