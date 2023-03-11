The Goulburn Croquet Club had a visit from members of the Goulburn Community Centre recently.
Club president Richard Wiltshire welcomed the visitors and explained what the game of croquet was all about.
There was then a demonstration the art of hitting the balls through the hoops between members from both clubs.
Some of the visitors were quite good at it and wanted to keep going, with one member going through the twelve hoops.
At the end of the session, they all had some great fun with two or three wanting to come back the following week and learn more about the fantastic game.
To end the great time they had, the community members enjoyed a great lunch and fellowship at the Railway Bowling Club.
