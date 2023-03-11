Mulwaree High School opens its doors to the community every year and many people attended this year as they so often do.
Mulwaree On Show on Friday, March 10 was, once again, another great spectacle featuring bands, karaoke, busking, bubble soccer, acting and plenty of international food stalls.
Mulwaree High School principal Sally Curry said it was a fantastic evening.
"It's great we're able to showcase the student's talents and share our school with the community," Ms Curry said.
A lot of preparation went into the running of the event and Ms Curry said it showed how strong the relationship between the staff and teachers was.
"It was about teamwork and about watching students and staff work together," she said.
"Students gain a sense of achievement and accomplishment too, but mainly pride.
"Pride in themselves and what they can do."
Mulwaree On Show will be back again next year.
