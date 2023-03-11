Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Subscriber • Photos

Goulburn's Mulwaree High School hosts Mulwaree on Show

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mulwaree High School opens its doors to the community every year and many people attended this year as they so often do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.