Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Belmore Park hosts Goulburn's 160th Birthday celebrations

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some 160 years ago, Goulburn was declared a city and that milestone was celebrated at Belmore Park on Saturday, March 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.