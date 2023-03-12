Some 160 years ago, Goulburn was declared a city and that milestone was celebrated at Belmore Park on Saturday, March 12.
The highlight of the event was when Sonya White, Giovani (John) Nicastri, Christine Wursten and Margaret Cameron were recognised for their contribution to the community.
The four were nominated for the Goulburn Mulwaree Award which was initiated by former Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Bob Kirk to recognise outstanding service or meritorious achievement by individuals to the community.
READ ALSO:
Ms White's contribution to the disability sector through her tireless efforts to improve the working standards and conditions of disabled employees in the LGA, Mr Nicastri's service to Marulan through his volunteering work and Ms Wursten's service to Tallong through her community and volunteering work earned them the award.
Ms Cameron's service to the agriculture industry through her volunteer role as the longstanding NSW Farmers Association-Goulburn Branch chairperson was the reason she was nominated.
Mulwaree High School captain Gus Young, Goulburn High School vice-captain Alicia Hollands, Trinity Catholic College captain Chloe Mitchell and youth councillor Chloe Croker were among those in attendance and they were tasked with delivering a speech on what Goulburn meant to them.
Chloe Croker spoke about how good the city was for her family.
"I was born here 13 years ago and both sides of my family have called this town home for a number of generations," she said.
"My farming ancestors traded wool, cattle, pigs, chicken and wheat to purchase supplies.
"The city provided work opportunities for people like my grandfather who had a hand in building the NSW Police Academy."
She also spoke about how volunteers were the backbone of the community.
"The best thing about town is the community spirit of the people who work tirelessly to make a difference for others," she said.
"Without them, we wouldn't have the amazing events, opportunities and support within the town."
Chloe Mitchell said the residents of Goulburn were what made the town special.
"The sense of community we share is truly incredible," she said.
"We live in a city where people support each other and help others succeed in life.
"We've had amazing musicians, sports people, farmers and business people who have done or a doing great things.
"Goulburn also has people from different cultures and backgrounds, each with different experiences and challenges."
The award winners were treated to a reception at Harvest following the celebrations.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.